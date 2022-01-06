AIC launches guide to investment companies

The Association of Investment Companies has launched a new guide to investment companies for people who want to learn more about the key concepts of investing, the advantages of using diversified funds to invest, and the specific features of investment companies.

The guide is aimed at those who have not invested before, as well as those who have invested but have not used investment companies. With a completely new look, it replaces the previous guide to investment companies and includes a section on venture capital trusts (VCTs).

The guide is the latest in a number of additional features and tools added to the AIC’s website over the past six months, which include:

The launch of a useful “ My alerts ” function. Users can opt to be notified about stock exchange announcements for their chosen investment companies, or when certain conditions are met: for example, a dividend being declared, or a share price or discount reaching a certain level. Links to relevant information come in a handy daily digest email .

which give users the ability to benchmark investment companies against the relevant AIC sector or market index . The rollout of investment company screener to all AIC website users. Previously only available to financial advisers, the screener helps users scour the investment company universe for companies with their preferred characteristics. For the first time, users can filter by criteria such as manager tenure , equity style (value versus growth) and dividend frequency , then compare their chosen investment companies side by side.

, making it easier to find relevant information on an investment company or topic within the AIC website. The launch of tutorials covering some of the website’s most popular tools, guiding users through them step by step.

All these tools and services are free for all users.

Richard Stone, Chief Executive of the Association of Investment Companies, said: “Interest in investing is arguably greater than ever among younger generations, and investment providers need to rise to the challenge of providing information in an accessible and comprehensible way. Our new guide to investment companies includes clear and simple explanations, with glossary videos to explain key terms. Beginning by assuming no previous knowledge of investing, it discusses the advantages of investing through diversified funds, then the benefits and risks that are specific to investment companies. There is also a section on venture capital trusts (VCTs).

“We hope this guide will help more people feel confident about taking the first steps on their investing journey.”