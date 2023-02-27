AIC launches investment company accreditation to help financial advisers build their knowledge

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has launched a new programme of study to help financial advisers, financial planners and paraplanners strengthen their knowledge of investment companies.

The Investment Company Accreditation is a three-hour programme of interactive e-learning that covers essential investment company topics, including discounts and premiums, gearing and the income features of investment companies.

Successful completion of the programme entitles participants to a certificate from the AIC demonstrating their knowledge of the structure and features of investment companies. Participation is free of charge for all finance professionals.

The programme is structured into four courses, each of which offers up to 45 minutes CPD and can be taken at any time. The courses are accredited by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).

In addition, the Investment Company Accreditation programme aligns with the CII’s Professional Map, supporting several competencies related to financial planning and paraplanning.

Nick Britton, Head of Intermediary Communications at the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “Broadening the understanding and use of investment companies is a key part of the AIC’s mission. The Investment Company Accreditation is designed as a way for financial advisers, planners and paraplanners to show they understand the structure and features of investment companies.

“The courses are interactive and can be taken at any time, making learning accessible and convenient. We hope that the Investment Company Accreditation will encourage a new generation of advisers to find their way to investment companies, which could have so many benefits for their clients.”