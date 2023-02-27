Investments

AIC launches investment company accreditation to help financial advisers build their knowledge

by | Feb 27, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has launched a new programme of study to help financial advisers, financial planners and paraplanners strengthen their knowledge of investment companies. 

The Investment Company Accreditation is a three-hour programme of interactive e-learning that covers essential investment company topics, including discounts and premiumsgearing and the income features of investment companies

Successful completion of the programme entitles participants to a certificate from the AIC demonstrating their knowledge of the structure and features of investment companies. Participation is free of charge for all finance professionals.

The programme is structured into four courses, each of which offers up to 45 minutes CPD and can be taken at any time. The courses are accredited by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). 

 

In addition, the Investment Company Accreditation programme aligns with the CII’s Professional Map, supporting several competencies related to financial planning and paraplanning. 

Nick Britton, Head of Intermediary Communications at the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), said: “Broadening the understanding and use of investment companies is a key part of the AIC’s mission. The Investment Company Accreditation is designed as a way for financial advisers, planners and paraplanners to show they understand the structure and features of investment companies. 

“The courses are interactive and can be taken at any time, making learning accessible and convenient. We hope that the Investment Company Accreditation will encourage a new generation of advisers to find their way to investment companies, which could have so many benefits for their clients.”

 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Mintus: Investors Increase Art Exposure by 17%

Mintus: Investors Increase Art Exposure by 17%

Mintus research shows art will be the second most popular alternative investment over the next twelve months. Mintus, the online art investment platform that offers fractional investment in multi-million-dollar art, conducted a global survey of wealthy individuals...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts