AIG and Amaiz sponsor Guinness World Record attempt in aid of Motor Neurone Disease

Insurance company AIG and banking services app Amaiz back Guinness World Record attempt to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease.

A team representing the charity Challenging MND will be travelling 128 miles in a pedalo.

Starting on the 16th June, the Challenging MND team aim to travel the 128-mile distance of the Thames, from Lechlade to Teddington Lock, non-stop, in a pedalo.

The team will be led by Alex Gibson, who works at AIG as a Senior Capital Modeler, and was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease four years ago, aged 39.

Last August, Alex and the Challenging MND team made history by smashing the previous Guinness World Record. The team travelled from Lechlade to Teddington Lock in 2 days, 15 hours, and 2 minutes – almost 2 days quicker than the previous record.

On this attempt, the team hope to beat not just the record, but the amount of money raised, which was over £20,000 in 2020.

The team joining Alex will once again be ex-England Rugby Union player Andy Long; Alun Thomas, AIG’s EMEA Head of Strategic Finance; and long-term friend Joe Reed.

Alex Gibson founded Challenging MND to help those living with Motor Neurone Disease complete challenges and fulfil dreams; creating lasting memories.

Andrew Cappaert, CEO of Challenging MND, comments: “We are incredibly grateful to Amaiz and AIG for their support and sponsorship. Having such fantastic companies back Challenging MND will not only help us to facilitate this record-breaking event, but provide an enormous boost to reaching our £30,000 fund-raising target. We also hope it enables us to raise even more awareness of Motor Neurone Disease as well as what we can offer people living with the condition – the chance to create lifelong memories with loved ones.

“This is once again going to be a massive challenge, and even more amazingly, Alex and the team will be going non-stop for two days through the night. We can’t wait to smash the Guinness World Record again and raise valuable funds to help us help the MND community.”