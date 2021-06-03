X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

AJ Bell: Treasury plays down prospect of radical pension tax relief reform…for now

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
June 3, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story
  • The Government has played down the prospect of radical pension tax relief reform in response to recommendations from the Treasury Committee (Tax after coronavirus: the Government’s response – Treasury Committee – House of Commons (parliament.uk))
  • The Committee’s ‘Tax after Coronavirus’ report suggested the Chancellor should ‘urgently reform the entire approach to pension tax relief’ due to its ‘regressive nature’
  • However, in response, Treasury minister Jesse Norman warns radical tax relief reform could have ‘far-reaching consequences’ and would require ‘careful consideration’

Tom Selby, senior analyst at AJ Bell, comments:

“In the context of a global pandemic which has seen the Government forced to directly pay the wages of millions of people – wracking up hundreds of billions in extra debt in the process – all areas of spending, including incentivising retirement saving, were bound to come under scrutiny.

“However, radical reform such as scrapping higher-rate pension tax relief would have profound consequences and the Treasury is right to tread extremely carefully.

“If the Government were to opt for a flat rate of pension tax relief set at 20%, policymakers would need to figure out how to apply this single rate of pension tax relief to defined benefit schemes – including those of the NHS and the wider public sector.

“This would inevitably lead to NHS staff and others facing shock tax bills as a result – a tough sell at the best of times, let alone after one of the most brutal years health workers have ever experienced.

“It would also have significant implications for retirement saving more broadly. At a time when automatic enrolment is sowing the seeds of a pensions recovery in the UK, attacking pension tax relief would be a retrograde step.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine