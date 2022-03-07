X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

AJ Bell’s Ryan Hughes comments on decision to suspend Janus Henderson Property fund

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 7, 2022
in News
Share this story
Ryan Hughes, head of investment research at AJ Bell.
Share this story

Ryan Hughes, head of investment research at AJ Bell, comments:

“News that Janus Henderson has suspended the UK Property fund comes off the back of reports that the asset managers are looking to sell the fund to another manager. This uncertainty will undoubtedly unsettle investors and it could have resulted in a number of them looking to sell the fund which in turn could create liquidity pressures on the fund that we have seen before with open ended property funds. By suspending the fund, it will allow for a more orderly process in selling but will no doubt cause significant concern for investors in the £1bn fund who now can’t access their money again.

“This move from Janus Henderson once again underlines why open ended property funds remain ill-suited to the daily dealing expected from OEICs. The fundamental mismatch in liquidity means that as soon as funds come under pressure they have little option but to suspend to avoid investors rushing for the exit faster than the managers can sell the underlying assets. It’s certainly possible that this move may push investors in the few other open ended property funds to re-evaluate their exposure and potentially sell out, causing a ripple effect.

“The whole property sector has been under a cloud for some time given the FCAs review into the space and we still await the outcome of that process. Quite clearly, it can’t come soon enough for investors who remain in limbo and once again see their assets stuck in a fund that they can’t sell.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine