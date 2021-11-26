AJ Bell’s Ryan Hughes to chair upcoming webinar: Opportunities in Global Listed Infrastructure

Infrastructure and the Impact of COP26 on the Asset Class

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar in the Global Listed Infrastructure space. Join us on Thursday 2nd December for an in-depth discussion with experts in the sector, including chairperson Ryan Hughes, Head of Investment Research at AJ Bell.

Our expert panel will answer a variety of questions, such as:

COP26 – friend or foe for global listed infrastructure companies?

What has the introduction of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) meant for UK asset managers within the listed infrastructure space?

How big an impact does the growth in sustainable investing affect portfolio construction and asset allocation within global listed infrastructure funds?

Which are the most significant growth trends which will impact the sector?

Will current levels of private equity interest in the digital infrastructure sector persist? Does such interest suggest that there is value OR conversely that the cycle is nearing the top?

Is there a fund structure, whether investment company or OEIC, which particularly favours infrastructure investment?

Some other questions to be raised include:

How can you manage risk within global listed infrastructure funds?

How can you maximise diversification within a global listed infrastructure portfolio?

Are there opportunities for income investors?

Is liquidity a threat to asset managers investing in global listed infrastructure?

About Ryan Hughes

Ryan started his career in 1999 working for an independent financial adviser, progressing to become Head of Portfolio Management at an award-winning advisory firm. Ryan then joined a global asset management firm as a Fund Manager, where he oversaw more than £10bn of multi-asset portfolios and also sat on the investment and global asset allocation committees. After seven years, Ryan joined a small multi-asset boutique managing portfolios for clients all around the world, before joining AJ Bell in 2016 to help establish its investment capability. As Head of Investment Research, Ryan now oversees all investment research for AJ Bell.

