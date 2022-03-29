Alexander Beard International Retirement Plan selected by The Dovetail Impact Foundation

Providing pension solutions for workers in the charity and NGO sectors

International financial adviser, Alexander Beard (AB), has been selected by consultants MBWL International to provide its International Retirement Plan (ABIRP) to the 80 partner charities and NGOs funded by Dovetail Impact Foundation (formally The David Weekley Family Foundation).

The Foundation works with entrepreneurial leaders who are striving to solve the world’s most pressing problems. Dovetail partners with both US domestic organisations focussing on reaching under resourced communities, as well as international partners predominately located in Sub‐Saharan Africa and South Asia. AB’s International Retirement Plan will significantly contribute towards pensions equality and help provide financial protection for the employees of these partner organisations.

The AB International Retirement Plan provides retirement solutions in jurisdictions which have no appropriate existing retirement plan infrastructure and is the vehicle of choice for 28 Educational and NGO establishments, with over 3,000 members. This includes such non-profits such as the Clinton Health Access Initiative, founded by former USA President, Bill Clinton.

Annual contributions to the ABIRP currently total more than $3M: total funds under management are in excess of $35M.

Paul Beard (pictured), Founder and Executive Chairman of Alexander Beard, commented: “We are delighted that our long‐standing expertise and reputation in the international NGO marketplace has been recognised by the Dovetail Impact Foundation. We have worked very closely with them and one of the factors that weighed in our favour was the shared values of both organisations. My colleague and Client Services Director, Lesley Stevens, who is leading this project, is already in final rounds of negotiations with 16 of the 80 NGO’s that the foundation funds, and we expect this to grow steadily over the next 18 months to 2 years. We very much look forward to working together with Dovetail over the long term.”

Katie Macc, Investment Director Dovetail Impact Foundation added: “We have selected Alexander Beard’s plan because of their outstanding experience in the non‐profit sector, compelling value proposition, flexibility, and innovation. We want this plan to grow significantly and be sustainable over the long term, and we look forward to working with Alexander Beard for the benefit of our non‐ profit partners.”