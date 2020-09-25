@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

UK business reels following Chancellor’s announcement yesterday. Chris Giles highlights UK deficit, Luke Johnson expresses discontent from business leaders, whilst Indeed cites concerns for London employment. Meanwhile, Alison Levitt QC identifies ‘many failings’ in independent review into BooHoo employment practices.

Luke Johnson expresses discontent in the business community as the UK prepares for a harsh winter.

Over last 48 hours I’ve spoken with a number of entrepreneurs and business leaders. Mood is increasingly one of despair. The animal spirits are being crushed by govt fear mongering and dystopian New Normal. Tories are now the anti business party. — Luke Johnson (@LukeJohnsonRCP) September 25, 2020

Chris Giles outlines the UK deficit, and how it likely informed Sunak’s budgetary decisions.

One reason Rishi Sunak was sparing with the cheque book today… …. £400bn deficit now looks perfectly plausible for 2020-21 > 20% of GDP…. …That's almost WWII levels of borrowing (thanks to the FT's marvellous stats and graphics teams) pic.twitter.com/zau9Sv5VpY — Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) September 24, 2020

Indeed, the world’s number 1 job site shares a Bloomberg article citing concerns for London employment.

↩️ LONDON EXODUS? ↪️ Indeed data shows searches by Londoners for jobs outside the capital are on the rise (via @lucy_meakin & @EileenGbagbo) https://t.co/x81uVZ7jxZ — Indeed (@IndeedUK) September 25, 2020

Business Insider looks at London from an international angle, that places London just behind New York as the world’s financial centre.

London has almost caught up with New York as the world's number 1 financial centre, survey finds https://t.co/pGhcd8Cj9l — Business Insider (@businessinsider) September 25, 2020

Alison Levitt QC releases independent review into BooHoo employment practices today – Identifying ‘many failings’.

NEW: Boohoo today publishes Alison Levitt QC’s independent review into its Leicester factories. 🚨 She identified 'many failings' and said ‘some workers in supply chain have not always been properly compensated for their work’. Boohoo will publish supplier list for first time. — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile, a healthy scepticism grows for BooHoo’s COVID tests.

What do you mean you don't want your Covid test from the guys behind Boohoo? https://t.co/fX3zNYT8bE — Matthew Garrahan (@MattGarrahan) September 25, 2020

Private Eye release details of Gareth Bale’s tax affairs.

As Gareth Bale returns to the Premier League, Slicker reveals details of an HMRC investigation into his tax affairs – and those of 245 other footballers. Full details in the new Private Eye, in shops now. pic.twitter.com/hTHRVAqfHG — Private Eye Magazine (@PrivateEyeNews) September 25, 2020

