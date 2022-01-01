All is quiet – on New Year’s Day

A happy New Year everyone! As we welcome in 2022 (whatever it might bring), the IFA Magazine team would like to wish all our readers and contributors a happy and healthy 2022. We will begin again – as Bono said.

Looking back on 2021, we can certainly reflect on a year of considerable change across the advice and investment profession.

It’s been one where the profession has really stepped up in order to meet the huge challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis facing our planet through climate change. Take a well-earned bow everyone!!!

Across the board, firms have proved their resilience by adapting to new ways of working. It’s been impressive to see how new processes, procedures, strategies around sustainable investing and the use of technology have all been embraced and embedded. Many of these changes look set to remain firmly in place for the future as the benefits of hybrid working have become so clear for many businesses and clients alike.

As if ESG matters weren’t in the financial spotlight already, November’s UN’s COP26 conference in Glasgow certainly focused the world’s attention on matters of sustainability. As we look forward to 2022, despite the ongoing challenges we all face in dealing with the consequences and impacts of this dreadful Covid pandemic, at least the positive focus is on trying to mitigate the worst effects of climate change through our actions – and sustainable investment is likely to remain in the spotlight – as will be the case here at IFA Magazine.

Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy New Year.