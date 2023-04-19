Alveo enhances SFDR & data integration offerings with the addition of Morningstar Sustainalytics ESG solution

Alveo announces the integration of Morningstar Sustainalytics’ ESG content into Alveo’s data management solution. The collaboration combines the two firms’ respective data and cloud data management capabilities to provide customers with integrated solutions that fast-forwards the integration of Sustainalytics’ rich content into clients’ workflows, integrates it into their business processes and helps business users self-serve.

Through the new out-of-the-box integration into Alveo’s data management solution, Morningstar Sustainalytics content can be cross-referenced and linked with client data sets or content sourced from third-party data sources within a client’s business processes. Additionally, the new integration provides fast data onboarding, cross-referencing, complete data lineage to show and track provenance, data governance, and last-mile integration into customer’s workflows and cloud data warehouses.

In Alveo, data can be quickly shaped for last-mile integration into and applications such as core banking solutions, portfolio management systems, risk management and regulatory or client reporting. Data onboarded from Sustainalytics includes its SFDR data, ESG Risk Ratings, Carbon Risk Ratings and EU Taxonomy information. Alveo customers can easily combine this with other data sets including issuer hierarchy, pricing information, security master data and corporate actions.

Alveo focuses on the integration of market and reference data from multiple external and internal sources covering all asset classes including pricing information, referential information, ESG data and issuer, and corporate actions data. Alveo’s cloud-based data mastering and data quality Data-as-a-Service (“DaaS”) solution tracks the collection, integration, and quality-vetting of a diverse set of content providers and enables clients to more easily onboard new data.

Mark Hepsworth, CEO, Alveo, said: “Financial services firms across the board face new reporting requirements. Asset managers and asset owners have to report portfolio ESG metrics under SFDR and banks will have to report on their loan book composition using the EU Taxonomy. For this they require granular ESG information at the entity level but also at the instrument level as the space of green finance and Green, Social and Sustainability (GSS) bonds is rapidly developing. Sustainalytics’ ESG content is needed not only for regulatory reporting, but across customer decision-making workflows including product development, asset allocation and client reporting.”