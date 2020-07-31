@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

US ‘big tech’ stays under the spotlight on Twitter today, as The Economist questions Googles future. Meanwhile, Amazon reveals it’s added 175,000 jobs since March.

After ‘big tech’ CEOs faced congress, new data comes to light on Amazon’s growth.

"We've created over 175,000 new jobs since March and are in the process of bringing 125,000 of these employees into regular, full-time positions" Amazon's growth is just nuts — Jonathan Ferro (@FerroTV) July 30, 2020

Check out this graph that shows the S&P 500 without the five top tech stocks.

The S&P 500 without its big 5 tech stocks is like Thanos without the Infinity Gauntlet. It's not inevitable lolz. Ladies and gents, check out the S&P 495 (blue) Sick chart from @TheOneDave pic.twitter.com/7z43MrVTsG — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) July 31, 2020

The Economist takes a look at Google’s future.

How can Google avoid becoming a conventional company, that dies a slow death of lack of innovation and declining growth? https://t.co/4oyvuumoS3 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) July 31, 2020

In the UK, APPG Banking shares article covering the ‘fragile’ state of UK banking.

UK banks in “fragile state” as Covid crisis beckons, says new IEA research https://t.co/meIcr0G2MF via @iealondon — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) July 31, 2020

One pundit suggests the EU recovery fund won’t be enough for Spain.

Holy moly! This shows why the EU recovery fund is both necessary and completely insufficient at the same time. A 1% of GDP boost is barely going to make a dent with a collapse like this. https://t.co/DiJVUuetHd — Pepijn Bergsen (@pbergsen) July 31, 2020

However, the European Central Bank share data comparing unemployment stats in the US and the EU.

(THREAD) A preliminary assessment shows that the coronavirus crisis has not affected employment and unemployment in the euro area as severely as expected. This sharply contrasts with the US where unemployment increased rapidly due to the pandemic 1/3 pic.twitter.com/eBS6UdnA5O — European Central Bank (@ecb) July 31, 2020

Finally, check out the full story of ‘Hollywood of the North’ here.

BREAKING: 'Hollywood of the North' project receives major funding boost as pop-up studios set to openhttps://t.co/nY2AyApDz7 — Tom Houghton (@tomashoughton) July 31, 2020

