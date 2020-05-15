peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The economic situation in the United States worsens as Democrat party propose a $3 Trillion economic stimulus package. The US retail sector continues to suffer a ‘reckoning.’ Invesco announce, one time wonder boy, Mark Barnett is sacked. However Goldman Sachs look to the future as they aquire RIA custodian platform Folio for an undisclosed amount on money.

Folio has $11 Billion in assets though Goldman Sachs interest lies in company technology.

Goldman Sachs acquires RIA custodian platform Folio Financialhttps://t.co/MHwpEyf4pK — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) May 14, 2020

Coronavirus has taken toll on retai lindustry, that has been under squeeze from Amazon.

US politicians scramble to find solutions in divisive atmosphere.

U.S. House aims to pass $3 trillion Democratic coronavirus bill rejected by Republicans https://t.co/KigJrjijvS pic.twitter.com/92kt5QCGBa — Reuters (@Reuters) May 15, 2020

Invesco sack underperforming stock picker Mark Barnett, read our article here.

'Embattled' Stock Picker Mark Barnett has left @InvescoUS This just shows how far @InvescoUS has fallen from grace @Investcentre Ryan Hughes says it may 'come as little surprise.' Read @IFAMagazine article herehttps://t.co/k7iuzo5jLA pic.twitter.com/DxKKnyTZMR — Peter IFA Magazine (@Peter_IFAMAG) May 15, 2020

Troubling news comes to light in the UK as cyberattacks in financial instutions rise in March. .

Work from home as cyber-security risk. There's been a 38% increase in cyberattacks against financial institutions in March, compared to average levels:https://t.co/OLkf0C6D5L — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) May 14, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG