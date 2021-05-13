IFA Magazine sat down with Freddy Colquhoun, Investment Director of JM Finn, to discuss the wealth managers Model Portfolio Service, the broader macro-economic picture for the UK coming up, and much more.

Colquhoun wears two hats at JM Finn, looking after private client portfolios as well as the Model Portfolio Service for IFAs. JM Finn has seen a transformation since Colquhoun joined the team in 2005, transforming from a traditional stockbroking firm to an investment management firm and then arriving where they are now as a wealth management business.

JM Finn offers a unique service for IFAs as they collaborate with IFAs much like they would a private client, effectively insourcing their Model Portfolio Service into an IFAs current offering.

Watch the full interview below.

If you would like to find out more about JM Finn, check out their website here.