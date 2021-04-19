An interview with the pub landlord that barred Sir Keir Starmer

Footage from today shows Sir Keir Starmer’s entourage man handling Rod Humphris, pub landlord for the Raven of Bath Public house.

In this exclusive interview, Rod explains why he denied the Labour leader entry.

“I’ve been a Labour voter my entire life, we have needed the Left to act as an opposition in these times and ask the hard questions, and they have failed to.”

During the interview, Rod highlights the looser lockdown restrictions in Texas, Florida, and Sweden.

When comparing the death rates of California and Florida, two states that have taken near opposite approaches to lockdown measures the data suggests lockdowns may have had no significant impact on deaths, and significant impacts on the hospitality industry.

Florida, a state with one of the oldest average ages in the US, has suffered a near equal death rate to California, a state with one of the youngest average aged populations in the US, despite not having severe lockdowns like California.

The lockdown light model has also preserved the hospitality industry in Florida, while many Californian restauranteurs have floundered.

Rod confronted Sir Keir about these issues earlier today, April 19th 2020.

Following a conversation, the Labour leader entered the pub premises, despite Rod “strongly objecting.” The moment where Rod was then forcibly stopped from entering his own pub by one of Starmer’s security team can be seen in this clip.

In the next clip, we can see Sir Keir leaving the pub following the landlord’s objections.