X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

An interview with the pub landlord that barred Sir Keir Starmer

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 19, 2021
in Featured, News, Political News
Share this story
Share this story

Footage from today shows Sir Keir Starmer’s entourage man handling Rod Humphris, pub landlord for the Raven of Bath Public house.

In this exclusive interview, Rod explains why he denied the Labour leader entry.

“I’ve been a Labour voter my entire life, we have needed the Left to act as an opposition in these times and ask the hard questions, and they have failed to.”

During the interview, Rod highlights the looser lockdown restrictions in Texas, Florida, and Sweden.

When comparing the death rates of California and Florida, two states that have taken near opposite approaches to lockdown measures the data suggests lockdowns may have had no significant impact on deaths, and significant impacts on the hospitality industry.

Florida, a state with one of the oldest average ages in the US, has suffered a near equal death rate to California, a state with one of the youngest average aged populations in the US, despite not having severe lockdowns like California.

The lockdown light model has also preserved the hospitality industry in Florida, while many Californian restauranteurs have floundered. 

Rod confronted Sir Keir about these issues earlier today, April 19th 2020.

 

Following a conversation, the Labour leader entered the pub premises, despite Rod “strongly objecting.” The moment where Rod was then forcibly stopped from entering his own pub by one of Starmer’s security team can be seen in this clip.

 

 

In the next clip, we can see Sir Keir leaving the pub following the landlord’s objections.

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • An interview with the pub landlord that barred Sir Keir Starmer
    April 19, 2021

    Footage from today shows Sir Keir Starmer’s entourage man handling Rod Humphris, pub landlord for the Raven of Bath Public house. In this exclusive interview,

  • Sir Keir Starmer in pub brawl?
    April 19, 2021

    Predictions of scuffles in pubs came true today, with a landlord being ejected from his own pub by interlopers. Sir Keir Starmer had been listening

  • Haatch SEIS fund oversubscribed within 2 weeks
    April 14, 2021

    Haatch Ventures quietly launched their first SEIS Fund in March, with a target raise of £1.5m.  This figure was reached within 2 weeks, and the

  • Why Government support means there has never been a better time for sustainability start-ups
    April 14, 2021

    When Glasgow hosts the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, it will be more than two years since the UK signed into law its

  • Sir Keir Starmer, pubs and COVID – taking the piss, not taking a piss..
    April 19, 2021

    We thought you weren’t allowed into pubs these days? Incredible scenes erupted today outside the Raven Pub in Bath, as Sir Keir Starmer was confronted

  • Staycation Boom Could be Taxing for Landlords
    April 14, 2021

    Furnished holiday lets offer tax breaks, but owners need to tread carefully. Soaring demand for holiday lets as the UK plans for a ‘staycation summer’

  • Free EIS reviews
    April 13, 2021

    High Quality Independent EIS Reviews, completely FREE for advisers   To sign up for your free reviews, you can register here or email your contact

  • MainStreet Partners: does the ‘S’ in ESG have ‘middle child’ syndrome?
    April 13, 2021

    Long overlooked in favour of its more obvious counterparts, last year saw investors turn a corner and beckon in ‘an era of social impact investing’,

  • Creating a sustainable future – A special supplement in conjunction with M&G | April 2021
    April 13, 2021

    M&G Investments are one of the early adopters of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact investing strategies within their funds. In this IFA Magazine

  • The Coming Decade for Climate Solutions
    April 16, 2021

    Randeep Somel, Fund Manager, M&G Climate Solutions Fund, is finding reasons to be cheerful as he uncovers some of the powerful drivers of change which

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine