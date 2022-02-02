An investor’s guide to SEIS

Nova Growth Capital is delighted to announce the launch of its new guide to SEIS.

In May last year, Nova worked with the EIS Association and GBI Magazine to undertake a survey amongst advisers, to find out what was stopping more advisers from offering SEIS to their clients. The messages that came out of the survey were very clear. What was needed was more education about SEIS and one of the specific requests was for a simple guide to SEIS that advisers could use with their clients.

Nova Growth Capital picked up the challenge and have now published such a guide.

Alistair Marsden of Nova Growth Capital said: “As a leading SEIS fund we were delighted to work with EISA on this survey. The demand for a simple guide to SEIS that is informative for both advisers and their clients is a natural output from this research. We are pleased to be leading the way in producing the guide and to help grow the market for this government backed investment opportunity.”