Join us on Thursday 12th November at 10am for an in-depth discussion of the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using a Managed Portfolio Service.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Jonathan Gamble, Director, Head of Intermediaries at ARC.

Jonathan manages ARC’s relationships with a wide range of intermediaries, seeking to provide practical solutions to their problems.

Following a BSc (Econ) degree in Economics from the London School of Economics, Jonathan travelled for eighteen months around the world. On his return, he joined Morgan Stanley International foreign exchange trading desk in London. Two years later he moved to Sydney where he worked for Société Générale, being promoted to Regional Chief Dealer in Singapore. After moving to Paris, he attended INSEAD completing an MBA gaining a Distinction. He joined ARC in 2001.

Jonathan holds both the Fellow and Chartered Wealth manager designations from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment as well as a qualified member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

Register now to hear Jonathan talk about a range of topics, such as:

How are wealth and investment managers approaching the world of zero returns on cash and thus negative real returns (and possibly negative absolute returns) within the model investment universe?

Is the model IFA wealth universe being commoditised?

How are the wealth and investment management world demonstrating value for money within the model investment universe?

