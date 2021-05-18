Are you responsible for compliance within your business? Register now to attend a webinar specifically for you

A webinar for Compliance Managers: Your invitation

Thursday 20th May 2021 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM GMT

EIS funds, VCTs and BR products are playing an increasingly important role in financial planning. This trend is likely to grow as the investment benefits become clearer to advisers and clients alike.

However, the range of products continues to grow, and all investments carry risk.

Hardman & Co has teamed up with IFA/GBI Magazine to put on a webinar that will:

• Show how these products can improve investor outcomes

• Explain how to build a robust suitability process

• Help you to understand these products, and manage the risks

• Give guidance on how to choose the right products for your clients

The expert panel includes:

Richard Angus, Head of Business Development at Hardman & Co

Brian Moretta, Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co

Martin Fox, Managing Director at Bulletin Marketing

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

If you are involved in the wealth management and financial planning world, it is not to be missed.

