Argyll enlists Grand Designs House of the Year presenter in £27million refurbishment of London offices

London’s premium office provider, Argyll, has announced the launch of an extensive refurbishment programme led by Grand Designs House of the Year presenter Damion Burrows, which will renovate over 275,000 sq. ft of prime London offices and reinvent the Argyll office space experience.

The project will see eight of Argyll’s owned buildings across central London refurbished, including 33 St James’s Square SW1, 1 Cornhill EC3, and Mayfair townhouses like 84 Brook Street and 53 Davies Street.

Working with award-winning Architect & Interior Designer Damion Burrows, through his practice DMBA, Argyll has created a new design standard for its office spaces, offering premium, private offices with a boutique residential feel.

Inspired by the iconic Mayfair townhouse look, the heritage of each building will be retained whilst its design, furnishings and art installations will be upgraded. The aim is to enhance the offices and amenities including library rooms that offer clients an alternative space to work and relax; break-out kitchens with complimentary snacks; comfortable lounges for entertaining guests; and changing and shower facilities with greater bike storage to cater to increased demand for cycling to work post-pandemic.

The new Argyll office spaces will also carry a signature scent. Argyll has worked with Azzi Glasser, British perfumer and creator of scents for The Chiltern Firehouse and Annabel’s, to create a smell that embodies success and calm, which clients will experience as they walk through the door.

Extensive tech improvements will support the design upgrade. Key installations include state-of-the-art video booths equipped with green screens and expert lighting to ensure clients feel their most confident when conducting virtual meetings; Plug and Play AV in boardrooms that allows anyone to seamlessly connect their devices to presentation screens; and cameras that detect who is speaking to optimize the quality of video meetings. A new app will also offer smart phone users keyless entry to their building, and an enhanced digital booking system will allow clients to reserve meeting rooms and order catering.

Sustainability is also key. New high efficiency LED lighting will replace low efficiency fittings, and new presence detection lighting controls will further drive efficiency by ensuring lighting is switched off when areas are not in use. Heating and cooling systems will also be upgraded with high efficiency modern technology, and M&E equipment will be reviewed and upgraded where possible with the aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions whilst retaining the heritage of the buildings.

As a result of the project, five of the renovated Mayfair buildings will be re-launched as Argyll Townhouse, reflecting client demand for boutique, elegant and top-quality offices. Work on the first building begins in early April, with all eight renovations completed by next year.

Commenting on the news, John Drover, CEO at Argyll, said: “We’re very excited to see work begin across our building portfolio. The project is about celebrating the unique history of our properties whilst adding state-of-the-art technology and modern furnishings. Post-pandemic, it’s great to see the business once again adapting to support customer needs and the changing world of work.”

Damion Burrows, designer and Managing Director at Damion Marcus Burrows Architects, said: “Argyll’s offices are a classic combination of grandeur and discretion. Their clients demand the best, now more than ever post-pandemic, so creating designs for such beautiful buildings and impressive businesses has been a pleasure. The new design standard combines heritage and elegance with modern comfort and I’m delighted that we will be creating something truly special for Argyll’s clients.”