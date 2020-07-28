Extensive real-world compliance and regulatory testing have been completed since its foundation in 2019. Today ABCM serves its clients via a cost-efficient, digital banking platform devised specifically to support the needs of large and small businesses, multi-entity corporations, family offices, high-net worth individuals and investors.

ABCM’s proprietary digital platform allows for stand-alone multi-entity, multi-account, multi-currency management within one simple and convenient dashboard. Importantly, this flexible and robust operating system meets the complex compliance and regulatory demands of today’s cross border trade. The focus is on providing regulated, multi-jurisdictional capabilities to support cross-border transactions, investments, and international banking.

Key features of ACBM’s services include:

Rapid onboarding of new clients via automated KYC platform while meeting tough compliance standards

Fully regulated and flexible cross-border multi-national capabilities

Scalable platform to enable clients to control multiple accounts

Hands-on expertise in Investment Advisory, M&A, Asset Finance and Alternative Asset Management

Practical and intuitive interface based on unique proprietary modular software architecture

Fully proven, robust technology to secure client privacy and transaction monitoring

Following the announcement, Simon Tobelem, Group CEO, said: “A significant part of the cross-border business market is underserved by the traditional banking institutions. Ever-increasing complexity of compliance requirements, along with rising transaction costs and obsolete technology, which is not fit for purpose, are leaving mid-market corporates in particular without a proper solution. ACBM fills that gap.”

“ACBM is part of a rapidly-changing global business landscape. Our fresh approach to banking, KYC and cross-border transactions has already enabled clients to onboard within a fraction of the time of a traditional bank and also to transact with zero disruption. During the Covid-19 outbreak ACBM’s services have remained fully operational, demonstrating resilience, efficiency and reactiveness even during the toughest moments of the lockdown.”

Sir Mick Davis, Chairman of ARIE Capital and ACBM, said: “ACBM offers a much-needed solution in the banking space where ongoing complexity and the cost of doing business inhibits many enterprises from realizing their potential. The proprietary platform will make ACBM a partner of choice for many who are seeking efficient and cost-effective transaction solutions.”