ARIE Capital launch innovative new Tech EIS fund

The ARIE Capital Group is a significant tech investor, with £500 million of assets under management. The new EIS fund is technology based but has some notable differences from other EIS tech funds in the market.

The ARIE group has a global network of offices, in the UK, US, Israel, China, France and Mauritius. Its uses its expertise, network of contacts, and the access to wider markets that these offer, to support and benefit the investee companies.

ARIE only invests in companies that are solving real world problems and are working for good. This is certainly topical, but it is something the company has done since the it was founded in 2016.

A further difference in the ARIE approach is that, unusually, investors have a choice of how they invest. They can either invest into the fund itself, or they can select one or more specific companies to invest in. This is designed for people who want to invest in particular companies or industries.

Kirsty Greenwood, Director of ARIE Tech said:

“We are very excited about our latest fund. The global network of offices is something that no other manager has, and it brings so many benefits to the companies we invest in. The evidence of the success of this is shown in recent exits that we have been able to announce. When combined with the flexibility and focus of this new fund, we feel this will prove very attractive to investors.”