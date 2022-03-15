Arie Capital secures its second IPO within 6 months

Merger agreement with Endurance Acquisition Corp. results in SatixFy becoming a publicly listed company

ARIE Capital Group, a leading integrated financial services group, is pleased to announce that SatixFy, a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems, will become the second of its investment portfolio companies to go public within the last 6 months.

Following the successful IPO of Cipia Vision Ltd. on to the Tel Aviv Stock exchange in October last year, ARIE Capital Group is delighted to share the news that SatixFY has reached a definitive merger agreement with Endurance Acquisition Corp. (“Endurance”) (NASDAQ: EDNC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company formed by an affiliate of Antarctica Capital, an international private equity firm with $2 billion of assets under management, that will result in SatixFy becoming a publicly listed company.

“This is a fantastic news for SatixFy, and we would like to congratulate the whole team for reaching this milestone”, said Stephen Margolis, founder of ARIE Capital Group and a director of SatixFy’s UK subsidiary. “Since our original investment into SatixFy in February 2017, we have taken an active role and been very impressed with the management team and what they have achieved as a company. We truly believe this will be just another stepping stone as it starts its journey with Endurance Acquisition Corp. to achieving even greater success”.

Martin Taylor, Sales Director of Arie Capital said, “we are building an impressive track record for our investors. Out of 16 investments to date, we have now achieved 2 IPOs, 2 full exits, and 2 partial exits, and 4 companies that have seen significant increases in valuations through subsequent funding rounds”.