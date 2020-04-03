Its platform comprises local core networks that provide local connectivity while being centrally managed and controlled over the cloud; this unique approach enables enterprises to benefit from high performance, secure and regulatory-compliant local connectivity with the flexibility and elasticity of a cloud-native platform.

The company’s solutions are offered as-a-service and support a pay-as-you-grow business model.

It recently announced a $21.5 million financing round and will invest the funds to increase its presence in Europe, Asia and North America as well as accelerate its market awareness programs.

floLIVE’s Connectivity Management Platform is a unique blend of globally distributed core networks, centrally controlled and managed over the cloud. This layout allows its customers to benefit from local connectivity in its ever-growing geographic footprint while complying with emerging regulations and ensuring high performance, low latency and improved coverage.

As part of this funding round, floLIVE has announced the appointment of Nir Shalom as its new CEO.

Prior to joining floLIVE, Shalom served as General Manager of AT&T Israel and Vice President of Network Application Development of AT&T. He had previously led the EMEA operations for Interwise – a global provider of Voice, Video and Web Conferencing solutions over IP.

As a result of this refinancing and successful exit, ARIE enjoyed a 50% increase in the value of its investment in floLIVE.

