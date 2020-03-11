Engage.do offers a white label communication platform to create apps with broad functionality including news feeds, payments, chat, gamification, forms, automation and vouchers.

Engage’s technology streamlines community engagement whilst also providing a rich source of data and insights at a cost-effective price point.

It provides a simple way to launch complicated mobile APPs.

Founded in 2016, headquartered in London with R&D based in Tel Aviv, Engage.do is in a Series A funding round seeking £750,000 of which £320,000 has already been raised.

Social economy, fintech, digital health and almost any other consumer vertical today needs a solid mobile app with meaningful customer journey.

The problem

Businesses, start-ups and enterprises need to go through the whole development process (PRD, product management, development and QA ) to develop and deliver a mobile customer with a good customer journey.

Doing that results in:

Large CAPEX

Time-consuming: 9+ months to first Beta

High operating costs

Slow / inflexible

The Engage.do solution

Engage.do has developed most of the required building blocks in order for a company to build a good mobile app.

It has developed 80%-90% of the features needed for almost any mobile app in their targeted market.

The target market

$509bn digital health

$340bn sharing economy

$98bn enterprise mobile apps

Value proposition

80% of the capabilities are already in production.

Market place – already deployed business models based on sharing economy needs.

User experience – well defined user experience, ready building blocks, chat.

iOS, Android and Web Native iOS and Android with basic reference apps with all the capabilities already productized.

GDPR, HIPAA compliance and regulations are already covered.

Engage.do platform features

Modules such as OnBoarding, Feed, Chat, Push Notifications, Payments/Subscriptions, Physical Access Management, Gamification, Location Aware, Bots, automation and more.

Admin dashboard with KPIs and Reports.

Cloud native and fully virtualized design

Native Mobile applications

API and Portal

Drag and drop service creation tools

Integration to 3rd party business logic

Ready well defined business process

End users

Startups that need MVP

Enterprises with a requirement for mobile customer journey

Medical and IoT hardware companies that are looking for a mobile app

Channels to market

Software house – will work with our SDK and API and reference apps based on engage.do cloud

System integrators

Cloud providers, Operators

Use of £750K raised funds

R&D focused team

Minimal sales team – objective to validate business model and first sales

Operations matching current customer base

Stabilize burn rate at £50K per month

Execute Marketing & Sales plan – increase spending by 300% to create an effective sales engine

Execute product roadmap – increase R&D by 150%

Operations – growth follows increase in customer base

Management team

Engage.do is led by an experienced management team backed by expert knowledge of the internet, mobile applications, security and telecom industries.

Founders: Itamar Kunik CEO, Maor Efrati CTO

Supported by Stephen Margolis, Board Member – ARIE Ventures

Advisory Board: Roy Timor Russo

Read and download Engage’s corporate presentation here

For more information about Arie Capital click here