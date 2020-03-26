Its patented QTC® technology provides cost-effective, mass-produced, next-generation touch solutions to some of the most exciting and innovative companies in the mobile, automotive, industrial, robotics, consumer electronics, and health/sport diagnostics markets.

Founded in 2014 and based in Brompton-on-Swale, North Yorkshire, Peratech is in a Series A funding round seeking £1.25m of which £750,000 has already been raised.

Peratech is a full-service, force-sensing solutions company which offers flexible and dynamic customer support options geared to fast and cost-effective time-to-market. Their services and capabilities include:

A growing range of standard off-the-shelf sensors to purchase

Custom sensor design, prototyping and volume production

Mechanical and electronics design and development engineering for fully integrated solutions

Embedded software development and software development platform providing the end-to-end solution, from 2D art, to prototype, to final product and test software

Process development engineering, process transfer, and factory qualification to integrate force-sensing materials into existing factories by cost effectively adapting current manufacturing technologies

Strategic material sourcing support early in the new product development phase to ensure sustainable, manufacturable, scalable, and cost-effective mass production

Materials design and development to meet market application specifications in performance, stability, and reliability.

