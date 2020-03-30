Vitabeam’s headquarters are in the UK (London), with operating centres in the US (East and West Coast) and Canada.

The Company is the holder of patented and proven science. Featuring state-of-the-art, energy-efficient LED technologies that deliver a unique “cocktail” of light wavelengths, which provide positive energy for plants and animals, and negative energy for pathogens at the same time.

The benefits of the product are vast, but include:

Extended product shelf life

Reduction of food waste

Destruction of pathogens

Stimulating growth and yield.

Vitabeam has a global market application across a number of sectors including legal cannabis, horticulture, retail supermarkets, food processors and healthcare, and has been trading for some time.

Vitabeam are revenue producing and have signed some very lucrative supply contracts across the US and Canada to the tune of some $2.1m.

Fundraise

£3m is being raised at a pre-money valuation of £30m in order to maximise growth, including:

Expanding the team to full time: Sector and Regional Sales, In-House Marketing and Social Media expert(s)

Developing additional strategic professional sales connections

PR agency appointment and specialist magazine editorials, combined with advert and social media influence

Fortnightly marketing pieces via in-house database; US and Canada markets

New Market Development: UK, Europe, Japan, China

£400k has been committed thus far, and so they are seeking a further £2.6m to close the round.

Investors can invest either through the Arie Capital Technology EIS fund or the company directly.

All funds raised can be deployed before 5th April. This means investors can carry back their tax relief to 2018/19 if required.

For more information about Arie Capital click here