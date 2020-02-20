Net4 is an IoT (Internet of Things) Systems Integrator, delivering enterprise-grade IoT solutions in IT and telecoms. It has a proprietary zero code application development environment together with a patented telephony technology (for use in the conference call market). It has existing revenues and forecasted revenues of £500k for 2020.

Founded in 2017 and based in Southampton, Net 4 is in a Series A funding round seeking £1.85m of growth funding, of which £495k has already been raised.

Net4 manages an ecosystem of partners, and is an IBM Business Partner – although not in the traditional IBM manner. They approach the market in a different way, with a business model designed to suit the existing IT and tech distribution framework in a fast, flexible, simple, low-cost way.

Net4’s device partners provide them with hundreds of IoT device options covering all of the key IoT use cases and allowing them to meet the individual project needs of their customers.

Operational areas include

Smart home sensors and automation

Indoor security

Early fire detection

Energy management

Water management, protection and flow monitoring

Fall detection

Indoor air quality

Gas level monitoring

Waste management

Remote smart metering

Air pollution

Industrial monitoring

Liquid presence detection

Tank level monitoring

Industrial remote monitoring

Predictive maintenance

Fleet, vehicle and cargo tracking

Shipment quality

Container location

Workspace utilisation

Connected coolers

