Net4 is an IoT (Internet of Things) Systems Integrator, delivering enterprise-grade IoT solutions in IT and telecoms. It has a proprietary zero code application development environment together with a patented telephony technology (for use in the conference call market). It has existing revenues and forecasted revenues of £500k for 2020.
Founded in 2017 and based in Southampton, Net 4 is in a Series A funding round seeking £1.85m of growth funding, of which £495k has already been raised.
Net4 manages an ecosystem of partners, and is an IBM Business Partner – although not in the traditional IBM manner. They approach the market in a different way, with a business model designed to suit the existing IT and tech distribution framework in a fast, flexible, simple, low-cost way.
Net4’s device partners provide them with hundreds of IoT device options covering all of the key IoT use cases and allowing them to meet the individual project needs of their customers.
Operational areas include
- Smart home sensors and automation
- Indoor security
- Early fire detection
- Energy management
- Water management, protection and flow monitoring
- Fall detection
- Indoor air quality
- Gas level monitoring
- Waste management
- Remote smart metering
- Air pollution
- Industrial monitoring
- Liquid presence detection
- Tank level monitoring
- Industrial remote monitoring
- Predictive maintenance
- Fleet, vehicle and cargo tracking
- Shipment quality
- Container location
- Workspace utilisation
- Connected coolers
