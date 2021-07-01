Arie Finance is expanding its banking services across Europe and the UK

After successfully launching in Mauritius a bit more than two years ago, Arie Finance has just announced that, later this year, it will be expanding its service offerings across Europe and the UK. Arie Finance simplifies banking for organisations with significant cross-border and complex banking needs – putting clients back in control.

Arie Finance: Who are they?

Arie Finance (formally known as ACBM) describes itself as ‘the world’s first regulated, digitally-native investment bank’, its rapidly-growing business customer base enjoy the freedom of managing their finances from their mobile phones. While we expect this convenience in consumer banking, it’s far from the norm in the complex world of business and investment banking.

Customisation is what makes them unique. Its services are built like an app – customers manage their multiple accounts from an easy-to-use dashboard from any connected device. They even get to choose the information the dashboards display, managing their cash-flows, payments and investments from the same place. Customers can make real-time international transfers. Some can open a new account in a matter of hours. And, importantly, customers have the reassurance that their services meet the compliance and regulatory requirements of today’s cross border trade.

“We set out to reinvent investment banking, to make it simple. We want to put businesses and investors back in control of their banking,” explains Simon Tobelem, Arie Capital Group CEO, co-founder and veteran of the corporate finance industry.

DotModus and Arie Finance

Arie Finance developed its own onboarding app and DotModus integrated it with Google Workspace. This resulted in a much faster process where the customer feels in control and their first interaction with the bank is a positive and seamless experience.

Innovative service features like fast onboarding and a customisable dashboard require regular updating at the back-end. The software development team used Google Kubernetes Engine as the underlying infrastructure to enable this. Developers can build and deploy apps at speed, and the apps can handle any peaks in customer usage.

“We’ve designed the platform in a way that everything is sized to be limitless and universal, while new services and features can be easily scaled, changed and connected. Our IT is blockchain, AI and future-ready. We don’t have older technology to maintain. It’s our IT architecture approach that makes us endlessly customisable,” Tobelem elaborates.

As a chosen Arie Finance technology partner, we look forward to their expansion into the UK and Europe and will continue to support them with the best in cloud consulting and solutions.

You can click here to register your interest or to find out more about Arie Finance’s exciting expansion into Europe and the UK.