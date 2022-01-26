X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

ARIE Finance obtains Small Payment Institution License

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 26, 2022
in GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

ARIE Finance has been granted authorisation to operate as a Small Payment Institution by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

ARIE Finance is the world’s first digital financial services platform designed exclusively for complex mid-market corporates.

The UK authorisation is a major regulatory milestone for the ARIE Capital Group, after having successfully received an Investment Banking licence in Mauritius in 2017, and a Private Fund Management Licence in China in 2021. Further licences and authorisations will be pursued throughout 2022 as ARIE Finance continues its growth and expansion.

Commenting on the FCA approval, Simon Tobelem, ARIE Finance CEO, said: “We are delighted to have reached this very significant milestone, following a comprehensive approval process. Regulatory scrutiny of new market entrants has understandably increased substantially in recent times, so to be granted this licence demonstrates that ARIE Finance’s regulatory and operational infrastructure, as well as our value proposition, has complied with the highest standards demanded by the FCA.”

ARIE made a number of key strategic hires in 2021 as it grew its corporate clientele, strengthened its channel partners network and continued to build the partner ecosystems on ARIE’s digital finance marketplace. David Grunwald, formerly of Farfetch and Google Ventures, joined to oversee strategic direction for ARIE’s next-generation business banking proposition, while Douglas Krikler, formerly of Investec, joined as Business Development Director to oversee global growth across the group.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine