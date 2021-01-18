Artemis Investment Management LLP has announced that in March 2021 Iain MacPherson will be joining their distribution team in London as a sales director, reporting to Adam Gent, the firm’s Head of intermediary sales.

Iain will join Artemis from Comgest, where since April 2018 he has been responsible for intermediary sales in London, Dublin and the Channel Islands in both the wholesale advisory and discretionary markets. Before Comgest, Iain held various sales roles at Standard Life Investments, which he joined in 2009 as a graduate trainee.

Commenting, Adam Gent said: “We are delighted to have attracted someone of Iain’s experience, reputation and talent. He will help us build on our offering to clients as we continue to deliver differentiated, active investment management components and solutions.”

Iain added: ‘”I’m looking forward very much to being part of the team at Artemis. I have long admired the company for its heritage, strong UK brand and impressive suite of products. This is a fantastic opportunity.”