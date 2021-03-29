X

As a result of Covid-19, which generations have most been driven to take advice?

Kim Wonnacott
March 29, 2021
March 29, 2021
While the need for sound financial advice spans all generations, new research from Prudential reveals that the pandemic appears to have created a pronounced opportunity for you to provide advice to new, younger audiences.

But how do you go about seizing this opportunity? What steps can your business take to broaden appeal to different client segments and future-proof long term business success?

These questions, and more, are answered in the latest research report from Prudential entitled “Family Wealth Unlocked”.

Access Prudential’s insightful report “Family Wealth Unlocked” HERE

