X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Ascentric and Prudential Financial Planning to rebrand as M&G Wealth

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
March 31, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

With £28 billion of AUM and AUA, M&G Wealth reveals new brand identities

M&G Wealth has announced that its wealth platform Ascentric and its advice business, Prudential Financial Planning (PFP), will adopt its name as part of a new brand identity. The existing business names will no longer be in operational use.

The company has also introduced a fresh new visual identity designed to show that ‘sustainability and inclusivity are at its core’.

M&G plc created M&G Wealth following its acquisition of Ascentric in 2020, integrating the company with existing businesses, PFP and M&G Direct.

Ascentric was formed in 2008. The company has written to supporting advisers about the changes, recognising that it’s their brand their clients know and trust, citing the history, strength, solidity and financial commitment of M&G to its future.

PFP was formed in 2011, wholly focused on direct engagement with customers through an employed restricted advice salesforce. In 2019 PFP announced the creation of The Advice Partnership (TAP), with a self-employed restricted advice salesforce. Last year PFP announced a wholescale shift in its model from employed to self-employed advisers and outlined ambitious growth plans to address the well-recognised ‘financial advice gap’. It also has a low-cost hybrid advice model under development, expected to launch later this year.

Assets under management and administration for M&G Wealth, as a whole, total £28 billion.

David Montgomery, Managing Director, M&G Wealth, said:

“Under M&G Wealth we now have an identifiable and significant advice platform, direct to customer service through advisers, and a tailored digital experience.

“The build is on strong foundations and expertise in our platform and advice businesses.  The look and feel continues the growth of our family of brands that fit together under M&G plc.

“Together we are greater than the sum of our parts – and I want that to be fully reflective in our brand and visual identity.

“Far more important to me is how we act and enhance our delivery to advisers and their clients and for sustainability and inclusivity to be at the very heart of M&G Wealth.

“By integrating our platform and  advice offerings into one overall proposition, we will create greater growth opportunities, be able to provide more options, and, with our commitment to investment in technology, ultimately bring enhanced experiences”.

Richard Denning, CEO, M&G Wealth platform said:

“Ascentric started as a trail-blazing brand, committed to supporting the future of advice.

“Through M&G Wealth we want advisers and their clients to feel empowered to make the best decisions to grow and protect their wealth in a sustainable way.  We are wholly focused to play our part in closing the advice gap to help people reach their goals, whatever their circumstances.

“The branding of a platform is very much secondary to the trust clients have in their adviser, but these changes reinforce the scale of commitment and ongoing investment that M&G plc has in our business”.

Chris Haines, CEO, M&G Wealth advice said:

“There is a huge, and growing, demand for financial advice.

“Our whole focus now is to make it as identifiable, accessible and affordable as possible and that’s why we are investing significantly in our proposition and digital capability.

“Not only have our customers to recognise, trust and become engaged to save with us, it’s got to be fully rewarding for them to do so”.

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • Haatch Ventures recruits Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate
    March 29, 2021

    Haatch Ventures has recruited Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate after an exciting 12 months that has seen Haatch Ventures invest in 13 new companies and

  • UK households pay down debt through winter lockdown
    March 29, 2021

    Squeezed savings, lower income from employment and less money available to spend kept UK household finances under pressure in the opening quarter of 2021 despite

  • Introducing… Gavin Delaney, CEO of Hy-genie
    March 24, 2021

    What was your life like before Hy-genie? I have been involved throughout my career with early-stage businesses, especially with medical devices and NHS partnerships, so

  • Vanguard launches new ESG ETF
    March 25, 2021

    Vanguard launches a new ESG focused ETF today, designed to serve as a core building block for ESG-aware portfolios. Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • As a result of Covid-19, which generations have most been driven to take advice?
    March 29, 2021

    While the need for sound financial advice spans all generations, new research from Prudential reveals that the pandemic appears to have created a pronounced opportunity

  • Calculus Capital delivers 6x return with ActiveOps listing
    March 29, 2021

    Calculus Capital portfolio company ActiveOps has completed a successful Initial Public Offering on the Alternative Investment Market, generating a 6x return for Calculus EIS investors.

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)

  • The show must go on | IFAM97/GBI26 | April 2021
    March 30, 2021

    ‘Empty spaces, what are we living for? Abandoned places, I guess we know the score’ There can be fewer more poignant songs than this, the

  • UK pensions system disadvantages women
    March 29, 2021

    Barnett Waddingham’s analysis into defined contribution (DC) pension schemes reveals that there is a stark disparity in wealth at retirement, with there being a 25

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine