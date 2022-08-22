Ascot Lloyd appoints Duncan Gregory as Head of Adviser Academy

Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s largest and fastest growing independently owned IFA firms, announces the appointment of Duncan Gregory as the Head of a brand-new Ascot Lloyd Adviser Academy, effective immediately.

The Adviser Academy, being launched early 2023, aims to recruit individuals who are looking to start a career in financial planning and advice. In the role, Duncan (pictured) will be responsible for managing the launch of the academy and driving it forward as it recruits the first intake of advisers.

The academy will be recruiting individuals from a wide pool, targeting those starting their careers in financial planning whether from early on in their career development to those wishing to embark on a second career or returning to work after a career break. Ascot Lloyd has a committed diversity and inclusion programme and will be seeking a diverse spread of applicants, with particular emphasis on providing opportunities for women and minority groups.

The academy is part of Ascot Lloyd’s strategy to grow a strong base of talent and to give individuals the skills and support they need to succeed in the financial advice industry. Individuals will complete the CII level 4 Diploma in Financial Planning, becoming a fully qualified IFA and providing them with the foundation to build a successful career in financial planning. Ascot Lloyd is investing heavily in marketing initiatives which offer additional support in developing a client portfolio as well as a small start-up of ready-made clients.

A Chartered Financial Planner himself, Duncan has extensive experience in growing academies and IFA teams across the UK. Duncan spent the past five years as Area Head of Academy at wealth management firm, St James’ Place.

Duncan has shown strong leadership by growing similar practices at other national and international firms including Prudential and Towry.

Nigel Stockton, CEO, Ascot Lloyd said: “We are thrilled to have Duncan join the company as Head of the Adviser Academy. His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the sector will be invaluable as we launch the Adviser Academy to foster the next generation of talent.

“The academy is being created so we can invest in our talent, growing our excellent base of advisers from within the business. We want a career as a financial adviser to appeal to a wide audience, from those starting out in their careers, to those looking for a change, and others looking to return to the workplace. It’s the people that make Ascot Lloyd a brilliant place to work.”

Duncan Gregory said: “I am delighted to have joined Ascot Lloyd at such an exciting time as the business continues to expand. The academy will be another way to recruit and develop exceptional talent, ensuring Ascot Lloyd continues to provide the excellent client service it is known for.”

Cath McVey, HR Director said: “Investing in our people has been and will continue to be a key focus and we are extremely proud of the successes we have with our current learning and development programmes. Duncan’s experience, knowledge and expertise is a welcome addition to our team.”