Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s largest independently owned IFA firms, has extended its relationship with the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust into 2021, reflective of Ascot Lloyd’s ongoing commitment to campaigning for stronger environmental protection, wellbeing and the improvement of public spaces for the benefit of local communities.

Since partnering with the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust in August 2019, Ascot Lloyd has endeavoured to create a positive environmental impact for local communities. So far, the partnership has served to enhance local greenspaces and provide further opportunities for local communities to enjoy nature.

As a national IFA firm with a strong local presence, Ascot Lloyd recognises the importance of committing resources to helping local communities and their natural environments thrive. The past nine months have demonstrated how vital access to natural greenspaces are for people, helping to improve both physical and mental health.

With the support of partners like Ascot Lloyd, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust will be hosting an exciting programme of activities in 2021 from practical volunteer sessions on its nature reserves, to talks and training sessions that provide communities with the opportunity to both enjoy and contribute towards a wildlife-rich natural world.

Ian Balgarnie, Commercial Director at Ascot Lloyd, comments: “At Ascot Lloyd we recognise the importance of providing value for all of our stakeholders, whether that be our clients or the environments they live in.

“Our work with the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust to date has provided us with the opportunity to put into action our commitment to environmental protection and local community engagement. We hope our support of the Trust continues to improve access to natural greenspaces, helping to improve physical and mental wellbeing – values we greatly care about at Ascot Lloyd – for clients and their communities.”

Emily Patrick at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust added: “We wholeheartedly believe that by working closely with partners and putting nature at the centre of people’s thinking, we can engage more people in the effort towards securing nature’s recovery. With Ascot Lloyd as a partner, we’ve been able to reach more people and go some way towards enabling Nottinghamshire’s wildlife, communities and the economy to thrive.”