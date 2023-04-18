Ascot Lloyd launches adviser academy

The Adviser Academy recruits individuals who are looking to start a career in financial planning and advice. Duncan Gregory, Head of Adviser Academy, will be responsible for managing the initiative and driving it forward as Ascot Lloyd onboards the first cohort of Trainee associates.

The Academy will be recruiting individuals from a wide pool, targeting university graduates, people already in the industry who wish to progress their career, as well as to those wishing to embark on a second career or returning to work after a career break. Ascot Lloyd has a committed diversity and inclusion programme and is seeking a wide spread of applicants, with particular emphasis on providing opportunities for women and minority groups.

The Academy is part of Ascot Lloyd’s strategy to grow a strong base of talent and to give individuals the development and support they need to succeed in the financial advice industry. Individuals will complete the CII level 4 Diploma in Financial Planning, becoming a fully qualified IFA and providing them with the foundation to build a successful career in financial planning. Ascot Lloyd will support the recruits through developing new clients and they will also have the opportunity to take on a portfolio of existing clients as soon as they are ready

Nigel Stockton, CEO, Ascot Lloyd said: “The academy has been created so we can invest in our talent, growing our excellent base of advisers from within the business. We want a career as a financial adviser to appeal to a wide audience, from those starting out in their careers, to those looking for a change, and others looking to return to the workplace. It’s the people that make Ascot Lloyd a brilliant place to work.”

Cath McVey, HR Director said, “Financial Services offers a career path that can be hugely fulfilling, personally and professionally. At Ascot Lloyd, we will equip our Associate Advisers with the best training and resources possible to enable them to succeed”

Duncan Gregory, said, “The launch of our Adviser Academy represents an important milestone for Ascot Lloyd. The Academy has been designed as a fully employed programme, equipping emerging talent with the tools they need to be successful in this industry. The quality of applicants we have seen so far has been exceptional and we are looking forward to working with our first cohort of advisers as they navigate the next steps of their careers.”