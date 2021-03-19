X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Asda seeks new CEO as Roger Burnley signals departure

by
March 19, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Asda is looking for a new boss after Roger Burnley said he would leave the supermarket chain in 2022 following its £6.8bn takeover by a private equity firm and the Issa brothers.
Burnley became chief executive of the UK’s third-biggest grocer in January 2018 and steered it through the sale by former US parent Walmart to TDR Capital and the entrepreneur siblings.

Asda said its new owners had a five-year strategy and wanted to appoint a CEO for the long term. The company announced the news on Thursday evening.

Burnley, 54, said: “My decision to leave Asda is personal and something I wanted to communicate to my colleagues as soon as I could. Whilst I remain fully committed to leading this great business for the next year and delivering our strategy, it is right to plan for a managed succession process well in advance.”

Asda struggled in recent years as it was squeezed by the German discounters Aldi and Lidl and a revitalised Tesco at the budget end of the supermarket sector. After a sale to Sainsbury’s was blocked on competition grounds Walmart sold to TDR and the Issas, the petrol station and convenience stores tycoons, while keeping a small stake.

Nick Bubb, an independent retail analyst, said: “Some shrewd judges thought the Asda boss Roger Burnley would be leaving anyway, because of the underperformance of the business, but the takeover by the Issa brothers seems to have sealed his fate.”

Like the other supermarket groups, Asda has reported strong sales during the Covid-19 crisis as people have spent more on food and drink for home consumption with restaurants and pubs shut. Sales at existing operations increased 6.9% in the eight weeks before Christmas.

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • Deepbridge raises £1m in its latest SEIS funding round
    March 15, 2021

    Deepbridge’s Life Science Fund sees subscriptions rise 40% over the last 6 months, compared with the same time period in the previous year. Dr Savvas

  • More than half of UK adults seeking financial advice
    March 15, 2021

    Prudential UK’s Family Wealth Unlocked survey finds 53% of UK adults seeking financial advice because of the financial crisis caused by COVID-19. The research also

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine