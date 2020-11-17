Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has made two key appointments to its Smaller Companies Team to help drive growth and support the team’s strong track record across UK, European and Global strategies.

Tzoulianna Leventi and Liam Patel have been appointed as Investment Analysts creating an eight-strong team covering the range of small-cap and mid-cap funds.

Tzoulianna joined ASI in 2018 as a graduate. Her main responsibilities will be working with the team on all ESG-related research and engagement as well as stock research in Southern European small-caps and mid-caps.

Liam recently joined ASI after four years’ experience as a Global Emerging Markets analyst for the British Airways Pension Fund. His responsibilities will be researching new and existing small and mid-cap ideas within Asia Pacific ex Japan and Emerging Markets. He will work closely with Kirsty Desson, Co-manager of Global Smaller Companies as well as the wider global small and mid-cap team.

Furthermore, Abby Glennie has been appointed as Co-manager to the Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust; the ASI UK Smaller Companies Fund; and the ASI (AAM) UK Smaller Companies Fund. Amanda Yeaman has also been appointed as Co-manager of the Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and Deputy Manager of the ASI UK Mid Cap Fund and ASI UK Opportunities Fund.

Since joining the team five years ago, Abby Glennie has worked closely with Harry Nimmo, and has made a substantial contribution to research and analysis. Amanda Yeaman joined the team in June 2019 with 10 years’ experience within Smaller Companies. Since then she has worked closely with Abby and Harry across the UK Small and Mid- Cap strategies.

Andrew Paisley, Head of Smaller Companies at Aberdeen Standard Investments, comments:

“Tzoulianna and Liam are welcome additions to the team. ESG is a key focus for us and our clients and Tzoulianna’s appointment is a natural progression and will further enhance our resource relating to ESG on the desk. She will also have Southern European research responsibilities which will feed into our European and Global portfolios.

“Liam will further strengthen our research coverage of companies within Asia and emerging markets. These regions are growth drivers for the global economy and offer a wide range of opportunities for our Global Mid-Cap and Smaller Companies’ strategies.

“Meanwhile, Abby and Amanda’s appointments as Deputy and Co-managers on specific funds formalises our existing approach on these portfolios. Our dedicated Smaller Companies Team has a track record of success across UK, European and Global strategies. Our strengthened team and extensive experience will ensure we continue to deliver for our clients.”