Assured Sales joins forces with The Federation of Independent Agents

Being part of The FIA will give estate agent members access to a new way of managing property transactions, reducing fall through rates and speeding up the process

Assured Sales, the new faster, more secure way to sell homes, is now an official supplier for The Federation of Independent Agents (The FIA), the independent estate agents network.

The FIA brings together high calibre estate agents in a network where members demonstrate consistent quality and professionalism that is universally recognised. Estate Agents that are part of The FIA have a unique seal of approval which is exclusive to one agent per area that satisfies strict entry criteria.

Becoming a supplier for The FIA will give Assured Sales access to a wide range of estate agency branches across the country who will be able to offer their clients a new way to sell property for a preferential rate compared to non-FIA members. Assured Sales recently launched to offer agents a faster and friction-free way of selling homes.

Assured Sales improves the efficiency of a property transaction by providing a comprehensive information pack to a potential buyer before they make an offer. Once an offer is accepted, the buyer and seller enter into an Assured Agreement which gives both parties exclusivity until exchange of contracts happens. The buyer then pays 1.5% towards the purchase price (leaving 8.5% to pay on exchange) and the solicitors work together towards the agreed exchange date. This significantly reduces the time between offer acceptance and exchange to a matter of weeks vs months.

For agents that are part of The FIA, the partnership with Assured Sales provides them with a service which can help further set them apart from other competitors in their area. Assured works in partnership with estate agents across the UK where agents will recommend ‘The Assured Way’ to committed sellers who require additional security and quicker timescales than the usual private treaty model can offer. This currently sits at 150 days[1] from sale agreed to completion with an average fall through rate of 37.7%[2].

Stuart Collar-Brown, Founder, Assured Sales:

“Being able to offer a way of buying and selling that makes the lives of all parties easier and the move less stressful is always going to be welcome. We know that moving home is one of the most stressful things you can do so we have worked hard to develop a system which provides much needed reassurance for both parties. By doing much of the legal necessities before the offer is accepted, we are able to speed up transaction times and have much more certainty that a sale will go through.”

Graham Lock, CEO and founder, The FIA:

“For agents in The FIA, being able to offer the ‘Assured Way’ gives them a very appealing advantage which will set them apart from other competing agents in the area. These agents are already the best in the area having satisfied our very strict entry criteria. But providing further assurance that a sale will go through, and if not, being protected financially, provides a huge advantage. What Stuart and his team are doing is completely revolutionising the way we do property transactions and we’re thrilled to be early adopters of the process.”