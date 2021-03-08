AstraZeneca vaccine reportedly effective against Brazilian Covid-19 strain

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford does protect against the new strain of the virus detected in the South American, the results of a study conducted by Oxford researchers showed.

Speaking to Reuters, a source with knowledge of the study, also said that vaccine therefore does not need to be modified.

Results from the study might be made public as soon as March.

The same source did not provide the exact efficacy of the vaccine against the so-called P1 variant, which is also known as 20J/501Y.V3.