X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

AstraZeneca – vaccine sales still booming

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 30, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

AstraZeneca reported first quarter revenues of $7.3bn, up 11% at constant exchange rates. That was driven by strong growth in Oncology as well as $275m of coronavirus vaccine sales, with the group also benefitting from very strong sales growth in Emerging Markets. Excluding the vaccine, which is being sold at no profit, sales rose 7% to $7.0bn.

Core earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.63, up 53% year-on-year.

The shares rose 2.6% in early trading.

Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown comments;

“The pandemic has on the whole been bad news for AstraZeneca’s bottom line. Vaccine sales are boosting sales, but a commitment to sell the it at cost while the pandemic lasts means profits are unaffected.

However, a very strong pipeline in new and recently released oncology drugs has more than made up for the pandemic disruption and sales are moving along nicely. We’re also impressed by the group’s ability to revitalise sales of more mature drugs by focussing on emerging markets – this quarter it’s been Nexium receiving a second lease of life through sales in China.

Long term we do still have some concerns about the sustainability of the dividend, which in recent years has significantly outpaced the group’s free cash flow generation. That’s led to a build up of debt, which the pending Alexion acquisition will increase still further.

Overall though we think Astra is in a good place. A robust looking pipeline gives it options in the future and Alexion will be an extra shot in the arm on that front. Meanwhile the distribution network looks in good health, giving it options when drugs mature that many other pharmaceutical giants lack. The newly acquired expertise in vaccines  is no bad thing either in a world which will be far more aware of viruses going forwards. If the group can nudge up it’s free cash flow as pandemic headwinds subside it will be in a sweet spot few pharmaceutical groups enjoy.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Par Equity steps up investment activity across the North of the UK
    April 23, 2021

    Par Equity is celebrating a record-breaking year despite the challenges inflicted by Covid-19 on much of the economy. Par deployed more than £17m of capital

  • To improve diversity, asset managers should rip up the rulebook on recruitment
    April 28, 2021

    Written by Apiramy Jeyarajah, Head of UK Wholesale at Aviva Investors For too long, the investment industry has relied on staid recruitment methods that maintain

  • EY steps down as auditors to Southampton FC sponsor Kuflink
    April 28, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Today on Twitter, the Personal Finance Society (PFS), the largest professional body for individual financial advisers in

  • The German challenger bank outpacing N26 and Revolut
    April 29, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Vivid Money, the German challenger bank, is drumming up VC interest and posing serious competition to UK

  • Schroders and Artemis are latest asset managers to join The Big Exchange
    April 27, 2021

    Two of UK’s leading asset managers invest in The Big Exchange; on track for 100 sustainable and ethical funds by end of year The Big

  • The UK Fund Managers that beat Warren Buffett
    April 28, 2021

    Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, shares his analysis on which UK Fund Managers have outperformed Warren Buffett.     The Berkshire Hathaway AGM is

  • Haatch Ventures appoints new Head of Marketing
    April 28, 2021

    Jessica Fox has joined Haatch Ventures as Head of Marketing and Investor Relations from Calculus Capital, having started her career in the HNW market at

  • A comprehensive round up of the ABRDN pile on
    April 26, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Standard Life Aberdeen plc revealed a rebrand today with a glossy social media campaign and press release,

  • International investors and the Great British Pound problem
    April 26, 2021

    With lockdown restriction easing, the FTSE indexes booming and conventional wisdom pointing to valuation opportunities, Chris Darbyshire, CIO at Walker Crips, the national investment, wealth

  • LGIM launches Global Thematic Fund
    April 26, 2021

    The new fund provides diversified access to multiple long-term themes Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has today announced the launch of a Global Thematic

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine