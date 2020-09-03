Chartered financial planners Astute Private Wealth Ltd have announced the acquisition of the client assets of Optimas Financial Planners for an undisclosed figure.

Astute Private Wealth, with offices in Chester and Liverpool, specialise in face to face financial planning and investment management for high net worth and mass affluent clients in the north west. Their purchase of Knutsford-based Optimas, brokered by M&A specialist Gunner & Co., strengthens their position in the region.

Of the Optimas co-directors Alan McLaughlin and Cathryn Jones, McLaughlin will now retire from the industry, and Jones has joined Astute where she will continue to build her client relationships, whilst also taking on some of McaLughlin’s clients.

Commenting on the sale, Jones said:

“Alan and I are really happy to have found a partner who values client service, outcomes and relationship as much as we do. Alan is comfortable his clients will be well looked after here, and I’m excited to start a new chapter of my career with Astute. “

This is the 11th deal for Astute Private Wealth, which has focussed on both organic and acquisitive growth since launch in 2010.

Gary Lee, Director of Astute Private Wealth & Astute Investment Management commented:

“The purchase of Optimas makes strategic sense for us. Our cultures are well-aligned, and we’re delighted to bring Cathryn into the team, giving clients continuity alongside access to our in-house experts. Gunner & Co. did a great job identifying a strong fit to our business model.”