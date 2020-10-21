Atlantic House Investments (AHI), market-leading provider of defined return investments has appointed Samantha Crocker as Head of Marketing, with effect from 2 November. In this newly created role Sam will oversee marketing for AHI and the broader Catley Lakeman group (CLM), which includes leading derivatives securities business, Catley Lakeman Securities and investment boutique, Albemarle Street Partners.

Sam joins AHI from Franklin Templeton, where she held the role of Marketing Director, UK since 2006. Sam has more than twenty years’ investment marketing experience including previous marketing roles at Blackrock, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and JP Morgan Asset Management. In her role at Franklin Templeton, Sam lead the marketing to UK wholesale, professional and retail investors across traditional and digital channels.

CLM appointed Tony Stenning as CEO and Dorian Hughes as Head of Distribution for AHI in July this year, in the first stage of a significant move to increase the group’s footprint in the UK investment marketplace. The launch of Atlantic House International was announced later in the summer, to expand the group’s defined return strategies internationally.

Dorian Hughes, Head of Distribution, Atlantic House Investments commented; “Sam is a highly-accomplished investment marketing specialist. She brings a wealth of strategic marketing expertise which will enable us to significantly increase the profile of Atlantic House Investments – and the broader Catley Lakeman group – with investment intermediaries, both in the UK and internationally. I am delighted to welcome her to the AHI team.”

Sam Crocker, Head of Marketing, Atlantic House Investments added; “I am excited to join the talented team at Atlantic House Investments and really looking forward to helping build awareness of the group’s ability to deliver more predictable investment returns, especially at a time of so much market uncertainty.”