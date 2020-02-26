We would be delighted if you could join us for a very special ESG seminar taking place in London on 24th March.

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) criteria are assuming an unprecedented importance in the world of investment.

Together we wish to create a discussion which is on-topic, valuable and educational for the financial planning community – and one that you can help shape!

The seminar will take place from 10:00am – 1:30pm to include lunch and CPD, and will provide a great opportunity for networking.

We will be joined by expert speakers including:

Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing at M&G Investments

Wayne Bishop, Director of Ethical Investing at King & Shaxson Ethical Investing

Niall O’Shea, Managing Director at Discern Sustainability

The event will be hosted at the offices of M&G Investments, 10 Fenchurch Ave, Langbourn, London EC3M 5AG.

To book your place at the ESG seminar please click here