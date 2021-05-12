Aviva and Transact platforms add Tilney Smith & Williamson’s Sustainable MPS

Tilney Smith & Williamson announce the group’s Sustainable Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) has been made available to financial advisers through the Aviva and Transact platforms.

Mickey Morrissey, Head of Distribution at Tilney Smith & Williamson, said, “Launching our well established Sustainable MPS on Aviva and Transact platforms, alongside our existing custody solution, forms part of our deliberate strategy of continuing to make our portfolios available to more financial advisers and their clients.”

The six Sustainable MPS strategies have longstanding track records dating back to 2011 and were initially launched into the financial adviser market in August 2020 to meet growing demand for ESG.

Recently-published research from Tilney Smith & Williamson found that 4 in 10 investors are now more likely to consider ESG in their investment decisions compared with the start of 2020 – a rise of 20%.

Furthermore, nearly two thirds of respondents (65%) said they are more likely to invest in ESG in the future, and almost a half (46%) said they would increase the weighting of responsible investments in 2021 if they had the option.

Mickey Morrissey, Head of Distribution at Tilney Smith & Williamson, commented: “We know from our own research and from speaking to financial advisers that interest from their clients for sustainable and responsible investment strategies is growing fast.

Morrissey continued, “While proposed amendments to MIFID II requiring ESG considerations to be a mandatory part of the suitability assessment for clients are not automatically being incorporated in the UK, the FCA may potentially follow suit in due course. This would provide added impetus for financial advisers to have access to high-quality managed ESG solutions.”

The strategies are now available for advisers to access on both the Aviva and Transact platforms for a minimum investment of £10,000 and with an annual management charge of 0.3% (no VAT is charged), providing advisers with a low cost, accessible ESG discretionary management service for their clients.

The six Sustainable MPS strategies, managed by Louie French, accommodate a wide range of client risk profiles: conservative, cautious, balanced, growth, adventurous and maximum growth.

The range of asset classes within the portfolios includes equities, bonds, property, absolute return, commodities and cash.

Portfolios are regularly rebalanced to ensure they remain within their risk framework and are tilted within this to reflect the views of Tilney Smith & Williamson’s Asset Allocation Committee. Each portfolio typically invests across 15 – 20 underlying collective investments, including OEICs, unit trusts and ETFs.