Aviva goes live on Origo’s Unipass Letter of Authority for protection products

Aviva now offers Origo’s Unipass Letter of Authority (ULoA) service{1} to support individual protection advisers and their customers. It continues a strategy of digital improvements offered by Aviva to simplify processes, making it easier for advisers to keep up to date with and amend protection policies for their clients.

Letter of Authority requests and responses can now be obtained from Aviva electronically for protection products. A tracking service is available to keep advisers updated on the progress of their requests.

In the last year Aviva has improved the level of information available on its Aviva Connect platform for advisers to manage their existing client base. Advisers can also update client details and payment information, commence claims through the Connect system and download statements for client review purposes on demand.

Matt Usher, Protection Change Manager at Aviva, said:

‘We are constantly looking for ways to improve and simplify adviser interactions with our Protection business. Origo’s Unipass Letter of Authority service is a perfect example of providing secure, efficient services and we are pleased to make this available for advisers to experience the benefits.”

Anthony Rafferty, CEO at Origo, said:

“We’re excited to welcome Aviva to our Unipass Letter of Authority service. Aviva coming on board reflects the growing momentum amongst providers to help advisers deliver a faster and more client-friendly service in this area.”