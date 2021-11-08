X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

AXA IM further strengthens its climate actions to accelerate its contribution to a low-carbon world

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 8, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) today announces enhanced climate commitments aimed at accelerating its contribution to the transition towards a more sustainable and less carbon-intensive world.

“We must all play our part in the transition to a low-carbon world and we are proud to announce these updates to our climate commitments during the World Climate Summit, the Investment COP. As active asset managers, the way we act on our convictions and allocate capital has the power to influence investee companies’ behaviours. Our fiduciary duty goes beyond delivering returns to our clients, it’s also about investing responsibly and driving climate action. This is how AXA IM plays its part. In our investment decisions, in the products we offer, in the way we engage and vote, and in the way we manage our own business – we act to balance returns with the long-term sustainability of the world we live in,” said Marco Morelli, Executive Chairman of AXA IM.

Click here to read the full article

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine