AXA IM further strengthens its climate actions to accelerate its contribution to a low-carbon world

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) today announces enhanced climate commitments aimed at accelerating its contribution to the transition towards a more sustainable and less carbon-intensive world.

“We must all play our part in the transition to a low-carbon world and we are proud to announce these updates to our climate commitments during the World Climate Summit, the Investment COP. As active asset managers, the way we act on our convictions and allocate capital has the power to influence investee companies’ behaviours. Our fiduciary duty goes beyond delivering returns to our clients, it’s also about investing responsibly and driving climate action. This is how AXA IM plays its part. In our investment decisions, in the products we offer, in the way we engage and vote, and in the way we manage our own business – we act to balance returns with the long-term sustainability of the world we live in,” said Marco Morelli, Executive Chairman of AXA IM.

