In a fascinating move the UK has become the first European country to embrace monetary finance. The Bank of England will fund the Coronavirus related costs such as the job retention shceme, allowing the government to by-pass bond market.

The controversial decision has sparked interesting comment and conversation.

A major move. It's called printing money instead of borrowing it. https://t.co/igasol5B4s — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) April 9, 2020

@InnFin have responded to calls for the UK’s world leading FinTech industry into help with small business loan difficulties.

The UK is a global leader in #FinTech, we built it, so let’s use it! https://t.co/bqRH6lcLfw — Innovate Finance (@InnFin) April 9, 2020

Scottish government may face judicial review if business can’t access releif funds. There has been a lot of discussion on this topic on Twitter today, as Scottish business struggles to stay afloat.

I've had a number of local traders get in touch over this including the owner of 6 coffee shops who would get £150k if he operated down south. But, because he's in Edinburgh, it's only £25k.

He says his business will go under and take 35 jobs with it. https://t.co/VwB8WWS4ZJ — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) April 9, 2020

Some good news for business as @ian_livingstone highlights UK video game industry revanues are up during the lockdown. Perhaps not too surprising.