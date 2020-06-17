peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Banks should offer commercial landlords a full payment holiday if affected by Coronavirus, says Business Secretary today. Meanwhile the Bank of England is set to unviel a £100bn new stimulus, and new European jobs data announced.

The Bank of England is set to unveil another $125 billion stimulus package as it fights coronavirus https://t.co/LgvbGyblyS — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 17, 2020

This is big. The Government has confirmed that full payment holidays (capital + interest) should be offered to customers with 'existing commercial loans'. Customers may wish to share the following link with their lender https://t.co/sAobeERj52 https://t.co/TN77rfJ0TV — APPG Banking (@APPGbanking) June 16, 2020

#Breaking The rate of Consumer Price Index inflation fell to 0.5% in May from 0.8% in April, the Office for National Statistics said — PA Media (@PA) June 17, 2020

One in five furloughed workers in Europe might lose their jobs despite generous support measures designed to prevent that, according to research https://t.co/lrn0vrTiNg pic.twitter.com/tVjomevnZE — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) June 17, 2020

Justin Cash is jubilent over SJP client feedback review.

SJP is changing how it collects client feedback. I've been banging on about this for years, so pretty happyhttps://t.co/Y2adjNNxD4 — Justin Cash (@Justin_Cash_1) June 17, 2020

