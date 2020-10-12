@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Bank of England asks banks how prepared are they for negative interest rates. Meanwhile, the FCA bans IFA directors over misleading Sipp Declarations.

OECD drafts principles for $100bn global corporate tax revolution.

Chinese stocks close to reaching an all-time high.

Chinese stocks are within 3% from a new all-time high. pic.twitter.com/TN4hKSfn30

Jim Pickard comments on the marketing for the governments retraining campaign.

something particularly grim about the “she just doesn’t know it yet” pic.twitter.com/OxQFBlDf6G

UK unemployment figures released tomorrow, after ONS revisions.

Big revisions to the (slightly weird) UK unemployment figures coming tomorrow – probably indicating upward revisions because they've not been sampling enough renters (who are more likely to have suffered)

There won't be single month or weekly figures though… https://t.co/hDefdGQB37

— Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) October 12, 2020