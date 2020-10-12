@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.
Bank of England asks banks how prepared are they for negative interest rates. Meanwhile, the FCA bans IFA directors over misleading Sipp Declarations.
OECD drafts principles for $100bn global corporate tax revolution.
— Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) October 12, 2020
Chinese stocks close to reaching an all-time high.
— David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) October 12, 2020
Jim Pickard comments on the marketing for the governments retraining campaign.
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) October 12, 2020
UK unemployment figures released tomorrow, after ONS revisions.
Big revisions to the (slightly weird) UK unemployment figures coming tomorrow – probably indicating upward revisions because they've not been sampling enough renters (who are more likely to have suffered)
— Chris Giles (@ChrisGiles_) October 12, 2020
FCA bans IFA directors over misleading Sipp declaration.
— Money Marketing (@_moneymarketing) October 12, 2020
Bank of England signals negative interest rates.
— Financial Times (@FT) October 12, 2020
