X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Bank of England ups interest rates to 0.5%

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
February 3, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
people team women
Share this story

The Bank of England has increased interest rates to 0.5%, it was announced on Thursday.
The widely-expected 0.25 percentage point hike follows December’s decision to increase rates to 0.25% from a record low of 0.1%. It is the first time since 2004 that the central bank has opted to lift interest rates at two consecutive Monetary Policy Committee meetings.

The MPC voted for the rise by a majority of 5-4.

The BoE is trying to tackle growing price pressures which have seen inflation hit a near-30-year of 5.4%, well above its 2% target, while ensuring the economy continues to grow post pandemic.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “Amid the backdrop of heightened inflation, the central bank has no choice but to tighten monetary policy in an attempt to curb rising price levels. The MPC has a difficult balance to strike, curtailing price pressures without inducing an economic recession.

“While higher interest rates will take some of the heat out of the economy, it will do little to curb the major supply side pressures, which look set to push inflation to 6%, namely the surge in energy prices, supply chain bottlenecks and labour shortages.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine