Bank of England’s MPC announces hike in Base Rate to 0.75% in line with expectations

At midday today, the Bank of England (BoE) released the latest Monetary Policy summary and minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting – MPC is the body responsible for making decisions about Bank Rate.

The MPC sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 16 March 2022, the MPC voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 0.75%. One member preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%.

The MPC also commented that, based on its current assessment of the economic situation, the MPC judges that “some further modest tightening in monetary policy may be appropriate in the coming months, but there are risks on both sides of that judgement depending on how medium-term prospects for inflation evolve.” Given the huge levels of uncertainty and inflation at a 30 year high in the UK, the chance of further tightening in future is not a surprise.

Following the announcement, Rachel Winter, Associate Investment Director at Killik & Co, said: “The Bank of England had no choice but to raise interest rates today, as the escalation of geopolitical events has continued to feed the ferocious beast of rising inflation. This follows on from the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates yesterday.

“Whilst the Ukrainian crisis is by no means the sole cause of increasing inflation, it has certainly exacerbated the cost of living crisis. The global prices of energy and food will continue to rise as the UK seeks to phase out its use of Russian oil and find a way around a lack of access to Russian fertiliser. Ukraine is often referred to as the ‘bread basket of Europe’, and the disruption to the country’s wheat exports will no doubt feed into inflation numbers too. With some economists predicting that inflation could reach 10% by October, the outlook appears rather bleak in the short-term. However, with economic growth starting to slow as a result of higher energy prices, it is unlikely that central banks will push ahead with as many interest rate rises as they had planned previously, and this would actually be good news for the stock market.

“With individuals being squeezed by rising bills, shopping around for the best deals is essential. It may be worth considering locking into a fixed rate mortgage while interest rates are still at relatively low levels. Furthermore, as the ISA deadline for 2021/22 approaches on April 5th, it may be prudent to move cash savings into a fixed term ISA, which could offer a higher return on savings than a current account.”

Commenting on rising interest rates and what this means for SMEs, Ian Warwick, Managing Partner at Deepbridge Capital, said:

“With interest rates rising again, many SMEs may be worried about their ability to access financial support in order to both survive and grow. SMEs are already facing significant concerns about the gradual devaluation of their working capital due to rising inflation. Government initiatives such as the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) have never been more important for helping entrepreneurs and innovators source the funding they require, whilst also offering private investors with tax incentives to develop UK-supporting private equity portfolios. It is evident that there is considerable demand from investors and financial advisers alike to invest in early-stage UK companies, which we believe will be at the forefront of economic growth.”